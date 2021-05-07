SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 444.21 crore, up 49.68% Y-o-Y
May 07, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:
Net Sales at Rs 444.21 crore in March 2021 up 49.68% from Rs. 296.77 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.65 crore in March 2021 up 217.9% from Rs. 17.82 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.89 crore in March 2021 up 75.04% from Rs. 62.21 crore in March 2020.
SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has increased to Rs. 15.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.78 in March 2020.
SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 1,611.50 on May 05, 2021 (NSE)
|SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|444.21
|426.69
|296.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|444.21
|426.69
|296.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|193.54
|189.08
|118.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.83
|5.85
|0.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.48
|-7.24
|10.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.98
|59.88
|53.44
|Depreciation
|27.44
|27.39
|23.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|75.23
|73.78
|63.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|71.67
|77.95
|26.15
|Other Income
|9.78
|8.29
|12.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|81.45
|86.24
|38.28
|Interest
|24.83
|20.45
|20.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|56.62
|65.79
|17.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|56.62
|65.79
|17.90
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|56.61
|65.78
|17.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|56.61
|65.78
|17.81
|Minority Interest
|0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|56.65
|65.80
|17.82
|Equity Share Capital
|35.92
|35.91
|26.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.57
|18.47
|6.78
|Diluted EPS
|15.24
|17.29
|6.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.57
|18.47
|6.78
|Diluted EPS
|15.24
|17.29
|6.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
