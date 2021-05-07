MARKET NEWS

SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 444.21 crore, up 49.68% Y-o-Y

May 07, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

Net Sales at Rs 444.21 crore in March 2021 up 49.68% from Rs. 296.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.65 crore in March 2021 up 217.9% from Rs. 17.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.89 crore in March 2021 up 75.04% from Rs. 62.21 crore in March 2020.

SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has increased to Rs. 15.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.78 in March 2020.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 1,611.50 on May 05, 2021 (NSE)

SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations444.21426.69296.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations444.21426.69296.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials193.54189.08118.09
Purchase of Traded Goods19.835.850.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.48-7.2410.95
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost56.9859.8853.44
Depreciation27.4427.3923.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses75.2373.7863.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.6777.9526.15
Other Income9.788.2912.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.4586.2438.28
Interest24.8320.4520.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.6265.7917.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax56.6265.7917.90
Tax0.010.010.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.6165.7817.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.6165.7817.81
Minority Interest0.040.020.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.6565.8017.82
Equity Share Capital35.9235.9126.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.5718.476.78
Diluted EPS15.2417.296.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.5718.476.78
Diluted EPS15.2417.296.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 7, 2021 08:37 am

