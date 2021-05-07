SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 444.21 crore, up 49.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.21 crore in March 2021 up 49.68% from Rs. 296.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.65 crore in March 2021 up 217.9% from Rs. 17.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.89 crore in March 2021 up 75.04% from Rs. 62.21 crore in March 2020.

SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has increased to Rs. 15.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.78 in March 2020.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 1,611.50 on May 05, 2021 (NSE)