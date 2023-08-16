SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 352.31 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 352.31 crore in June 2023 up 6.74% from Rs. 330.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.55 crore in June 2023 down 18.99% from Rs. 16.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.16 crore in June 2023 up 8.35% from Rs. 19.53 crore in June 2022.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 369.35 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and 2.68% over the last 12 months.