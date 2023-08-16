English
    SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 352.31 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 352.31 crore in June 2023 up 6.74% from Rs. 330.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.55 crore in June 2023 down 18.99% from Rs. 16.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.16 crore in June 2023 up 8.35% from Rs. 19.53 crore in June 2022.

    SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 369.35 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and 2.68% over the last 12 months.

    SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations352.31380.62330.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations352.31380.62330.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials202.68195.09182.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.582.772.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.27-5.4310.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.1560.1953.84
    Depreciation25.9126.4528.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.0579.2368.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.7922.32-15.58
    Other Income2.044.686.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.7527.00-8.60
    Interest24.6121.9622.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-29.365.04-31.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-29.365.04-31.10
    Tax-10.251.28-14.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.113.76-16.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.113.76-16.45
    Minority Interest-0.440.010.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-19.553.77-16.43
    Equity Share Capital36.0036.0036.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.431.05-4.56
    Diluted EPS-5.431.05-4.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.431.05-4.56
    Diluted EPS-5.431.05-4.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 16, 2023

