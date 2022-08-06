 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.07 crore, down 18.62% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

Net Sales at Rs 330.07 crore in June 2022 down 18.62% from Rs. 405.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.43 crore in June 2022 down 132.77% from Rs. 50.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.53 crore in June 2022 down 79.93% from Rs. 97.33 crore in June 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 388.50 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -59.07% returns over the last 6 months and -77.46% over the last 12 months.

SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 330.07 360.82 405.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 330.07 360.82 405.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 182.71 156.95 227.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.07 14.07 22.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.83 63.14 -72.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.84 43.73 61.15
Depreciation 28.13 27.82 27.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.07 69.40 74.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.58 -14.29 63.74
Other Income 6.98 6.07 5.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.60 -8.22 69.65
Interest 22.50 21.47 18.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -31.10 -29.69 50.69
Exceptional Items -- -1.31 -0.58
P/L Before Tax -31.10 -31.00 50.11
Tax -14.65 -32.81 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.45 1.81 50.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.45 1.81 50.11
Minority Interest 0.02 0.07 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -16.43 1.88 50.13
Equity Share Capital 36.00 36.00 35.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.56 0.53 13.95
Diluted EPS -4.56 0.53 13.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.56 0.53 13.95
Diluted EPS -4.56 0.53 13.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
