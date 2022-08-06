SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.07 crore, down 18.62% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:
Net Sales at Rs 330.07 crore in June 2022 down 18.62% from Rs. 405.57 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.43 crore in June 2022 down 132.77% from Rs. 50.13 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.53 crore in June 2022 down 79.93% from Rs. 97.33 crore in June 2021.
SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 388.50 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -59.07% returns over the last 6 months and -77.46% over the last 12 months.
|SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|330.07
|360.82
|405.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|330.07
|360.82
|405.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|182.71
|156.95
|227.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.07
|14.07
|22.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.83
|63.14
|-72.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|53.84
|43.73
|61.15
|Depreciation
|28.13
|27.82
|27.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|68.07
|69.40
|74.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.58
|-14.29
|63.74
|Other Income
|6.98
|6.07
|5.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.60
|-8.22
|69.65
|Interest
|22.50
|21.47
|18.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.10
|-29.69
|50.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1.31
|-0.58
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.10
|-31.00
|50.11
|Tax
|-14.65
|-32.81
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.45
|1.81
|50.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.45
|1.81
|50.11
|Minority Interest
|0.02
|0.07
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.43
|1.88
|50.13
|Equity Share Capital
|36.00
|36.00
|35.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.56
|0.53
|13.95
|Diluted EPS
|-4.56
|0.53
|13.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.56
|0.53
|13.95
|Diluted EPS
|-4.56
|0.53
|13.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
