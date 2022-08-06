SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.07 crore, down 18.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.07 crore in June 2022 down 18.62% from Rs. 405.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.43 crore in June 2022 down 132.77% from Rs. 50.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.53 crore in June 2022 down 79.93% from Rs. 97.33 crore in June 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 388.50 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -59.07% returns over the last 6 months and -77.46% over the last 12 months.