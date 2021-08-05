SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 405.57 crore, up 16.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 405.57 crore in June 2021 up 16.4% from Rs. 348.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.13 crore in June 2021 up 18.57% from Rs. 42.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.33 crore in June 2021 up 10.13% from Rs. 88.38 crore in June 2020.

SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 15.75 in June 2020.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 1,723.55 on August 04, 2021 (NSE)