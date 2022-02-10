SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 100.34 crore, down 76.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.34 crore in December 2021 down 76.48% from Rs. 426.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 139.87 crore in December 2021 down 312.57% from Rs. 65.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 92.11 crore in December 2021 down 181.06% from Rs. 113.63 crore in December 2020.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 969.10 on February 09, 2022 (NSE)