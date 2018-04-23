App
Apr 22, 2018 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Solar Industries Q4 PAT seen up 12.5% YoY to Rs. 61.9 cr: KR Choksey

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 495.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

KR Choksey has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Midcap sector. The brokerage house expects Solar Industries to report net profit at Rs. 61.9 crore up 12.5% year-on-year (up 14.2% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 12 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 495.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 23.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 113.9 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

