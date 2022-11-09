 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Solar Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 862.30 crore, up 98.2% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:

Net Sales at Rs 862.30 crore in September 2022 up 98.2% from Rs. 435.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.91 crore in September 2022 up 187.13% from Rs. 32.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.08 crore in September 2022 up 150.85% from Rs. 56.64 crore in September 2021.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.54 in September 2021.

Solar Ind shares closed at 4,087.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.01% returns over the last 6 months and 64.62% over the last 12 months.

Solar Industries India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 862.30 987.80 435.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 862.30 987.80 435.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 550.61 753.57 273.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 54.76 52.15 34.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.76 -23.29 -5.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.06 29.90 27.71
Depreciation 14.11 13.77 11.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 96.15 69.31 52.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.37 92.39 39.96
Other Income 12.60 17.72 4.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.97 110.11 44.78
Interest 4.22 2.61 1.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 123.75 107.50 43.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 123.75 107.50 43.05
Tax 31.84 27.64 11.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 91.91 79.86 32.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 91.91 79.86 32.01
Equity Share Capital 18.10 18.10 18.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.16 8.83 3.54
Diluted EPS 10.16 8.83 3.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.16 8.83 3.54
Diluted EPS 10.16 8.83 3.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Solar Ind #Solar Industries India
first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.