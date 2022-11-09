Solar Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 862.30 crore, up 98.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 862.30 crore in September 2022 up 98.2% from Rs. 435.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.91 crore in September 2022 up 187.13% from Rs. 32.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.08 crore in September 2022 up 150.85% from Rs. 56.64 crore in September 2021.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.54 in September 2021.

Solar Ind shares closed at 4,087.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.01% returns over the last 6 months and 64.62% over the last 12 months.