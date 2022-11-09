English
    Solar Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 862.30 crore, up 98.2% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 862.30 crore in September 2022 up 98.2% from Rs. 435.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.91 crore in September 2022 up 187.13% from Rs. 32.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.08 crore in September 2022 up 150.85% from Rs. 56.64 crore in September 2021.

    Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.54 in September 2021.

    Solar Ind shares closed at 4,087.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.01% returns over the last 6 months and 64.62% over the last 12 months.

    Solar Industries India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations862.30987.80435.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations862.30987.80435.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials550.61753.57273.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods54.7652.1534.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.76-23.29-5.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.0629.9027.71
    Depreciation14.1113.7711.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses96.1569.3152.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.3792.3939.96
    Other Income12.6017.724.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.97110.1144.78
    Interest4.222.611.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.75107.5043.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax123.75107.5043.05
    Tax31.8427.6411.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities91.9179.8632.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period91.9179.8632.01
    Equity Share Capital18.1018.1018.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.168.833.54
    Diluted EPS10.168.833.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.168.833.54
    Diluted EPS10.168.833.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:00 pm