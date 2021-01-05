MARKET NEWS

Solar Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 348.32 crore, up 5.75% Y-o-Y

January 05, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:

Net Sales at Rs 348.32 crore in September 2020 up 5.75% from Rs. 329.37 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.63 crore in September 2020 down 39.35% from Rs. 71.94 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.77 crore in September 2020 up 2.3% from Rs. 68.20 crore in September 2019.

Solar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.82 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.95 in September 2019.

Solar Ind shares closed at 1,098.15 on January 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.05% returns over the last 6 months and -1.40% over the last 12 months.

Solar Industries India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations348.32300.63329.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations348.32300.63329.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials180.67172.17168.51
Purchase of Traded Goods28.3913.9930.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.490.080.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23.3221.2522.36
Depreciation9.399.178.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses54.6244.2947.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.4239.6851.07
Other Income3.967.748.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.3847.4259.65
Interest1.701.623.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.6845.8056.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax58.6845.8056.13
Tax15.0510.63-15.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.6335.1771.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.6335.1771.94
Equity Share Capital18.1018.1018.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.823.897.95
Diluted EPS4.823.897.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.823.897.95
Diluted EPS4.823.897.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 5, 2021 11:52 am

