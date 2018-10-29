Solar Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 357.30 crore, up 41.86% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 357.30 crore in September 2018 up 41.86% from Rs. 251.86 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.42 crore in September 2018 up 59.82% from Rs. 24.04 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.32 crore in September 2018 up 44.9% from Rs. 47.84 crore in September 2017.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.25 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.26 in September 2017.

Solar Ind shares closed at 945.10 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -10.69% returns over the last 6 months and -5.05% over the last 12 months.