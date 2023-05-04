English
    Solar Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,253.46 crore, up 36.78% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,253.46 crore in March 2023 up 36.78% from Rs. 916.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.06 crore in March 2023 up 54.43% from Rs. 102.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.89 crore in March 2023 up 52.33% from Rs. 158.14 crore in March 2022.

    Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 17.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.31 in March 2022.

    Solar Ind shares closed at 3,825.75 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.05% returns over the last 6 months and 37.20% over the last 12 months.

    Solar Industries India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,253.461,058.69916.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,253.461,058.69916.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials763.13729.46618.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.6455.0142.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.63-16.09-9.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.9739.4347.20
    Depreciation14.7314.4114.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses122.3895.4074.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax222.98141.07128.65
    Other Income3.1822.3414.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax226.16163.41143.19
    Interest11.639.113.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax214.53154.30139.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax214.53154.30139.89
    Tax56.4738.7437.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities158.06115.56102.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period158.06115.56102.35
    Equity Share Capital18.1018.1018.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.4712.7711.31
    Diluted EPS17.4712.7711.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.4712.7711.31
    Diluted EPS17.4712.7711.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 02:53 pm