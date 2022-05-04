Solar Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 916.38 crore, up 67.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 916.38 crore in March 2022 up 67.82% from Rs. 546.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.35 crore in March 2022 up 46.53% from Rs. 69.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.14 crore in March 2022 up 50.15% from Rs. 105.32 crore in March 2021.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.72 in March 2021.

Solar Ind shares closed at 2,918.95 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.97% returns over the last 6 months and 138.71% over the last 12 months.