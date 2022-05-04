 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Solar Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 916.38 crore, up 67.82% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:

Net Sales at Rs 916.38 crore in March 2022 up 67.82% from Rs. 546.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.35 crore in March 2022 up 46.53% from Rs. 69.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.14 crore in March 2022 up 50.15% from Rs. 105.32 crore in March 2021.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.72 in March 2021.

Solar Ind shares closed at 2,918.95 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.97% returns over the last 6 months and 138.71% over the last 12 months.

Solar Industries India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 916.38 643.83 546.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 916.38 643.83 546.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 618.18 430.76 325.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 42.29 42.28 46.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.70 -6.32 -9.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.20 28.62 26.82
Depreciation 14.95 12.29 9.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.81 64.58 56.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.65 71.62 90.18
Other Income 14.54 6.83 5.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.19 78.45 95.57
Interest 3.30 2.71 1.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 139.89 75.74 94.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 139.89 75.74 94.20
Tax 37.54 18.75 24.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 102.35 56.99 69.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 102.35 56.99 69.85
Equity Share Capital 18.10 18.10 18.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.31 6.30 7.72
Diluted EPS 11.31 6.30 7.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.31 6.30 7.72
Diluted EPS 11.31 6.30 7.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

