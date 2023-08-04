English
    Solar Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 983.26 crore, down 0.46% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 983.26 crore in June 2023 down 0.46% from Rs. 987.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.41 crore in June 2023 up 72.06% from Rs. 79.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.25 crore in June 2023 up 67.3% from Rs. 123.88 crore in June 2022.

    Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 15.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.83 in June 2022.

    Solar Ind shares closed at 3,797.95 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and 35.88% over the last 12 months.

    Solar Industries India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations983.261,253.46987.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations983.261,253.46987.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials636.45763.13753.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods48.9251.6452.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.0637.63-23.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.5040.9729.90
    Depreciation15.3214.7313.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses85.12122.3869.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax178.01222.9892.39
    Other Income13.923.1817.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax191.93226.16110.11
    Interest7.6411.632.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax184.29214.53107.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax184.29214.53107.50
    Tax46.8856.4727.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities137.41158.0679.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period137.41158.0679.86
    Equity Share Capital18.1018.1018.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1917.478.83
    Diluted EPS15.1917.478.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1917.478.83
    Diluted EPS15.1917.478.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

