Solar Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 987.80 crore, up 85.3% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:

Net Sales at Rs 987.80 crore in June 2022 up 85.3% from Rs. 533.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.86 crore in June 2022 up 13.79% from Rs. 70.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.88 crore in June 2022 up 17.09% from Rs. 105.80 crore in June 2021.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.76 in June 2021.

Solar Ind shares closed at 2,815.55 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.52% returns over the last 6 months and 77.18% over the last 12 months.

Solar Industries India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 987.80 916.38 533.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 987.80 916.38 533.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 753.57 618.18 324.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 52.15 42.29 41.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.29 -9.70 -4.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.90 47.20 28.36
Depreciation 13.77 14.95 10.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.31 74.81 47.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.39 128.65 85.48
Other Income 17.72 14.54 9.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.11 143.19 95.46
Interest 2.61 3.30 1.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 107.50 139.89 94.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 107.50 139.89 94.35
Tax 27.64 37.54 24.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 79.86 102.35 70.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 79.86 102.35 70.18
Equity Share Capital 18.10 18.10 18.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.83 11.31 7.76
Diluted EPS 8.83 11.31 7.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.83 11.31 7.76
Diluted EPS 8.83 11.31 7.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:22 pm
