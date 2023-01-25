 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Solar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,058.69 crore, up 64.44% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,058.69 crore in December 2022 up 64.44% from Rs. 643.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.56 crore in December 2022 up 102.77% from Rs. 56.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.82 crore in December 2022 up 95.97% from Rs. 90.74 crore in December 2021.

Solar Industries India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,058.69 862.30 643.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,058.69 862.30 643.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 729.46 550.61 430.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 55.01 54.76 42.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.09 -3.76 -6.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.43 35.06 28.62
Depreciation 14.41 14.11 12.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 95.40 96.15 64.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.07 115.37 71.62
Other Income 22.34 12.60 6.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.41 127.97 78.45
Interest 9.11 4.22 2.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 154.30 123.75 75.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 154.30 123.75 75.74
Tax 38.74 31.84 18.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 115.56 91.91 56.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 115.56 91.91 56.99
Equity Share Capital 18.10 18.10 18.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.77 10.16 6.30
Diluted EPS 12.77 10.16 6.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.77 10.16 6.30
Diluted EPS 12.77 10.16 6.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited