Solar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,058.69 crore, up 64.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,058.69 crore in December 2022 up 64.44% from Rs. 643.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.56 crore in December 2022 up 102.77% from Rs. 56.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.82 crore in December 2022 up 95.97% from Rs. 90.74 crore in December 2021.