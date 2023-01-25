English
    Solar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,058.69 crore, up 64.44% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,058.69 crore in December 2022 up 64.44% from Rs. 643.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.56 crore in December 2022 up 102.77% from Rs. 56.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.82 crore in December 2022 up 95.97% from Rs. 90.74 crore in December 2021.

    Solar Industries India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,058.69862.30643.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,058.69862.30643.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials729.46550.61430.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods55.0154.7642.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.09-3.76-6.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.4335.0628.62
    Depreciation14.4114.1112.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.4096.1564.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.07115.3771.62
    Other Income22.3412.606.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.41127.9778.45
    Interest9.114.222.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax154.30123.7575.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax154.30123.7575.74
    Tax38.7431.8418.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.5691.9156.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.5691.9156.99
    Equity Share Capital18.1018.1018.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.7710.166.30
    Diluted EPS12.7710.166.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.7710.166.30
    Diluted EPS12.7710.166.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited