Solar Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 643.83 crore, up 65.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 643.83 crore in December 2021 up 65.33% from Rs. 389.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.99 crore in December 2021 up 40.99% from Rs. 40.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.74 crore in December 2021 up 37.4% from Rs. 66.04 crore in December 2020.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.47 in December 2020.

Solar Ind shares closed at 2,308.70 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.23% returns over the last 6 months and 94.16% over the last 12 months.