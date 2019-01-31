Solar Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 435.88 crore, up 39.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 435.88 crore in December 2018 up 39.25% from Rs. 313.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.21 crore in December 2018 up 51.51% from Rs. 30.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.24 crore in December 2018 up 34.61% from Rs. 57.38 crore in December 2017.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.37 in December 2017.

Solar Ind shares closed at 987.75 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.16% returns over the last 6 months and -9.05% over the last 12 months.