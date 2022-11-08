 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Solar Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,566.60 crore, up 98.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,566.60 crore in September 2022 up 98.89% from Rs. 787.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.38 crore in September 2022 up 139.03% from Rs. 73.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.34 crore in September 2022 up 112.47% from Rs. 142.77 crore in September 2021.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 19.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.15 in September 2021.

Solar Ind shares closed at 4,008.65 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.35% returns over the last 6 months and 61.43% over the last 12 months.

Solar Industries India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,566.60 1,615.64 787.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,566.60 1,615.64 787.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 753.97 968.62 377.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 177.12 131.58 64.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.24 -33.30 -0.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 86.50 75.24 65.53
Depreciation 30.35 30.54 27.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 247.79 190.53 148.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 268.63 252.43 104.50
Other Income 4.36 8.58 11.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 272.99 261.01 115.52
Interest 19.41 14.27 11.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 253.58 246.74 103.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 253.58 246.74 103.72
Tax 64.89 64.09 28.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 188.69 182.65 74.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 188.69 182.65 74.77
Minority Interest -12.24 -12.42 -0.98
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.07 -0.02 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 176.38 170.21 73.79
Equity Share Capital 18.10 18.10 18.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.49 18.81 8.15
Diluted EPS 19.49 18.81 8.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.49 18.81 8.15
Diluted EPS 19.49 18.81 8.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:28 pm
