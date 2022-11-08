Solar Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,566.60 crore, up 98.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,566.60 crore in September 2022 up 98.89% from Rs. 787.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.38 crore in September 2022 up 139.03% from Rs. 73.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.34 crore in September 2022 up 112.47% from Rs. 142.77 crore in September 2021.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 19.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.15 in September 2021.

Solar Ind shares closed at 4,008.65 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.35% returns over the last 6 months and 61.43% over the last 12 months.