    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Solar Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,566.60 crore, up 98.89% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,566.60 crore in September 2022 up 98.89% from Rs. 787.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.38 crore in September 2022 up 139.03% from Rs. 73.79 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.34 crore in September 2022 up 112.47% from Rs. 142.77 crore in September 2021.

    Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 19.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.15 in September 2021.

    Solar Ind shares closed at 4,008.65 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.35% returns over the last 6 months and 61.43% over the last 12 months.

    Solar Industries India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,566.601,615.64787.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,566.601,615.64787.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials753.97968.62377.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods177.12131.5864.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.24-33.30-0.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.5075.2465.53
    Depreciation30.3530.5427.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses247.79190.53148.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax268.63252.43104.50
    Other Income4.368.5811.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax272.99261.01115.52
    Interest19.4114.2711.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax253.58246.74103.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax253.58246.74103.72
    Tax64.8964.0928.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities188.69182.6574.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period188.69182.6574.77
    Minority Interest-12.24-12.42-0.98
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.07-0.02--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates176.38170.2173.79
    Equity Share Capital18.1018.1018.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.4918.818.15
    Diluted EPS19.4918.818.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.4918.818.15
    Diluted EPS19.4918.818.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:28 pm