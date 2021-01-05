Solar Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 587.25 crore, up 15.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 587.25 crore in September 2020 up 15.93% from Rs. 506.56 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.19 crore in September 2020 down 22.72% from Rs. 84.36 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.75 crore in September 2020 up 13.26% from Rs. 112.79 crore in September 2019.

Solar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.20 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.32 in September 2019.

Solar Ind shares closed at 1,098.15 on January 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.05% returns over the last 6 months and -1.40% over the last 12 months.