English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Solar Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,928.54 crore, up 46.45% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,928.54 crore in March 2023 up 46.45% from Rs. 1,316.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.10 crore in March 2023 up 22.76% from Rs. 167.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 368.80 crore in March 2023 up 39.91% from Rs. 263.59 crore in March 2022.

    Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 22.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.55 in March 2022.

    Solar Ind shares closed at 3,825.75 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.05% returns over the last 6 months and 37.20% over the last 12 months.

    Solar Industries India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,928.541,811.751,316.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,928.541,811.751,316.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials828.011,070.91738.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods364.4185.1498.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.73-4.60-21.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.2791.7088.73
    Depreciation35.3132.0129.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses281.12219.09149.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax322.15317.50233.19
    Other Income11.347.240.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax333.49324.74233.96
    Interest31.2425.4614.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax302.25299.28219.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax302.25299.28219.18
    Tax81.4479.9944.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities220.81219.29174.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period220.81219.29174.79
    Minority Interest-14.48-14.84-6.90
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.230.13--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates206.10204.58167.89
    Equity Share Capital18.1018.1018.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.7822.6118.55
    Diluted EPS22.7822.6118.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.7822.6118.55
    Diluted EPS22.7822.6118.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Solar Ind #Solar Industries India
    first published: May 4, 2023 12:22 pm