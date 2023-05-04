Solar Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,928.54 crore, up 46.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,928.54 crore in March 2023 up 46.45% from Rs. 1,316.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.10 crore in March 2023 up 22.76% from Rs. 167.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 368.80 crore in March 2023 up 39.91% from Rs. 263.59 crore in March 2022.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 22.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.55 in March 2022.

Solar Ind shares closed at 3,825.75 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.05% returns over the last 6 months and 37.20% over the last 12 months.