Solar Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,316.85 crore, up 66.4% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,316.85 crore in March 2022 up 66.4% from Rs. 791.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.89 crore in March 2022 up 84.45% from Rs. 91.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.59 crore in March 2022 up 57.85% from Rs. 166.99 crore in March 2021.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 18.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.06 in March 2021.

Solar Ind shares closed at 2,918.95 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.97% returns over the last 6 months and 138.71% over the last 12 months.

Solar Industries India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,316.85 1,017.87 791.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,316.85 1,017.87 791.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 738.70 541.43 389.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 98.53 69.24 61.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.01 -10.90 -14.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 88.73 67.39 66.28
Depreciation 29.63 27.19 22.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 149.08 172.74 123.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 233.19 150.78 142.02
Other Income 0.77 7.07 2.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 233.96 157.85 144.46
Interest 14.78 13.41 10.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 219.18 144.44 133.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 219.18 144.44 133.98
Tax 44.39 39.38 38.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 174.79 105.06 95.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 174.79 105.06 95.04
Minority Interest -6.90 -2.97 -4.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 167.89 102.09 91.02
Equity Share Capital 18.10 18.10 18.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.55 11.28 10.06
Diluted EPS 18.55 11.28 10.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.55 11.28 10.06
Diluted EPS 18.55 11.28 10.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 01:19 pm
