Solar Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,682.21 crore, up 4.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,682.21 crore in June 2023 up 4.12% from Rs. 1,615.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.41 crore in June 2023 up 15.98% from Rs. 170.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 331.31 crore in June 2023 up 13.64% from Rs. 291.55 crore in June 2022.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 21.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.81 in June 2022.

Solar Ind shares closed at 3,797.95 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and 35.88% over the last 12 months.