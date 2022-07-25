 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Solar Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,615.64 crore, up 95.78% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,615.64 crore in June 2022 up 95.78% from Rs. 825.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.21 crore in June 2022 up 74.56% from Rs. 97.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.55 crore in June 2022 up 66.11% from Rs. 175.52 crore in June 2021.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 18.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.78 in June 2021.

Solar Ind shares closed at 2,815.55 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.52% returns over the last 6 months and 77.18% over the last 12 months.

Solar Industries India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,615.64 1,316.85 825.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,615.64 1,316.85 825.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 968.62 738.70 407.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 131.58 98.53 69.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.30 -21.01 -7.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.24 88.73 67.98
Depreciation 30.54 29.63 25.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 190.53 149.08 113.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 252.43 233.19 149.54
Other Income 8.58 0.77 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 261.01 233.96 150.34
Interest 14.27 14.78 10.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 246.74 219.18 140.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 246.74 219.18 140.08
Tax 64.09 44.39 39.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 182.65 174.79 100.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 182.65 174.79 100.85
Minority Interest -12.42 -6.90 -3.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 170.21 167.89 97.51
Equity Share Capital 18.10 18.10 18.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.81 18.55 10.78
Diluted EPS 18.81 18.55 10.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.81 18.55 10.78
Diluted EPS 18.81 18.55 10.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:33 pm
