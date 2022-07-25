Solar Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,615.64 crore, up 95.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,615.64 crore in June 2022 up 95.78% from Rs. 825.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.21 crore in June 2022 up 74.56% from Rs. 97.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.55 crore in June 2022 up 66.11% from Rs. 175.52 crore in June 2021.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 18.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.78 in June 2021.

Solar Ind shares closed at 2,815.55 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.52% returns over the last 6 months and 77.18% over the last 12 months.