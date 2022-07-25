English
    Solar Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,615.64 crore, up 95.78% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,615.64 crore in June 2022 up 95.78% from Rs. 825.23 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.21 crore in June 2022 up 74.56% from Rs. 97.51 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.55 crore in June 2022 up 66.11% from Rs. 175.52 crore in June 2021.

    Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 18.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.78 in June 2021.

    Solar Ind shares closed at 2,815.55 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.52% returns over the last 6 months and 77.18% over the last 12 months.

    Solar Industries India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,615.641,316.85825.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,615.641,316.85825.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials968.62738.70407.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods131.5898.5369.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.30-21.01-7.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost75.2488.7367.98
    Depreciation30.5429.6325.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses190.53149.08113.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax252.43233.19149.54
    Other Income8.580.770.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax261.01233.96150.34
    Interest14.2714.7810.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax246.74219.18140.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax246.74219.18140.08
    Tax64.0944.3939.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities182.65174.79100.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period182.65174.79100.85
    Minority Interest-12.42-6.90-3.34
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.02----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates170.21167.8997.51
    Equity Share Capital18.1018.1018.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8118.5510.78
    Diluted EPS18.8118.5510.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8118.5510.78
    Diluted EPS18.8118.5510.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Solar Ind #Solar Industries India
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:33 pm
