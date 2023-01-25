 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Solar Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,811.75 crore, up 77.99% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:Net Sales at Rs 1,811.75 crore in December 2022 up 77.99% from Rs. 1,017.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.58 crore in December 2022 up 100.39% from Rs. 102.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 356.75 crore in December 2022 up 92.8% from Rs. 185.04 crore in December 2021.
Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 22.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.28 in December 2021. Solar Ind shares closed at 4,101.30 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 44.52% returns over the last 6 months and 77.10% over the last 12 months.
Solar Industries India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,811.751,566.601,017.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,811.751,566.601,017.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,070.91753.97541.43
Purchase of Traded Goods85.14177.1269.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.602.24-10.90
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost91.7086.5067.39
Depreciation32.0130.3527.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses219.09247.79172.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax317.50268.63150.78
Other Income7.244.367.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax324.74272.99157.85
Interest25.4619.4113.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax299.28253.58144.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax299.28253.58144.44
Tax79.9964.8939.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities219.29188.69105.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period219.29188.69105.06
Minority Interest-14.84-12.24-2.97
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.13-0.07--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates204.58176.38102.09
Equity Share Capital18.1018.1018.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.6119.4911.28
Diluted EPS22.6119.4911.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.6119.4911.28
Diluted EPS22.6119.4911.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

