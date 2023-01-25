Solar Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,811.75 crore, up 77.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Solar Industries India are:Net Sales at Rs 1,811.75 crore in December 2022 up 77.99% from Rs. 1,017.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.58 crore in December 2022 up 100.39% from Rs. 102.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 356.75 crore in December 2022 up 92.8% from Rs. 185.04 crore in December 2021.
Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 22.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.28 in December 2021.
|Solar Ind shares closed at 4,101.30 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 44.52% returns over the last 6 months and 77.10% over the last 12 months.
|Solar Industries India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,811.75
|1,566.60
|1,017.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,811.75
|1,566.60
|1,017.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,070.91
|753.97
|541.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|85.14
|177.12
|69.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.60
|2.24
|-10.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|91.70
|86.50
|67.39
|Depreciation
|32.01
|30.35
|27.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|219.09
|247.79
|172.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|317.50
|268.63
|150.78
|Other Income
|7.24
|4.36
|7.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|324.74
|272.99
|157.85
|Interest
|25.46
|19.41
|13.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|299.28
|253.58
|144.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|299.28
|253.58
|144.44
|Tax
|79.99
|64.89
|39.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|219.29
|188.69
|105.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|219.29
|188.69
|105.06
|Minority Interest
|-14.84
|-12.24
|-2.97
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.13
|-0.07
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|204.58
|176.38
|102.09
|Equity Share Capital
|18.10
|18.10
|18.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.61
|19.49
|11.28
|Diluted EPS
|22.61
|19.49
|11.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.61
|19.49
|11.28
|Diluted EPS
|22.61
|19.49
|11.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited