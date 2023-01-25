Solar Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,811.75 crore, up 77.99% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,811.75 1,566.60 1,017.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,811.75 1,566.60 1,017.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,070.91 753.97 541.43 Purchase of Traded Goods 85.14 177.12 69.24 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.60 2.24 -10.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 91.70 86.50 67.39 Depreciation 32.01 30.35 27.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 219.09 247.79 172.74 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 317.50 268.63 150.78 Other Income 7.24 4.36 7.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 324.74 272.99 157.85 Interest 25.46 19.41 13.41 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 299.28 253.58 144.44 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 299.28 253.58 144.44 Tax 79.99 64.89 39.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 219.29 188.69 105.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 219.29 188.69 105.06 Minority Interest -14.84 -12.24 -2.97 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.13 -0.07 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 204.58 176.38 102.09 Equity Share Capital 18.10 18.10 18.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 22.61 19.49 11.28 Diluted EPS 22.61 19.49 11.28 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 22.61 19.49 11.28 Diluted EPS 22.61 19.49 11.28 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited