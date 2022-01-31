Solar Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.87 crore, up 57.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,017.87 crore in December 2021 up 57.6% from Rs. 645.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.09 crore in December 2021 up 30.82% from Rs. 78.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.04 crore in December 2021 up 27.2% from Rs. 145.47 crore in December 2020.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.28 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.62 in December 2020.

Solar Ind shares closed at 2,426.45 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 48.54% returns over the last 6 months and 105.11% over the last 12 months.