Solar Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 645.85 crore, up 15.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 645.85 crore in December 2020 up 15.1% from Rs. 561.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.04 crore in December 2020 up 25.91% from Rs. 61.98 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.47 crore in December 2020 up 18.52% from Rs. 122.74 crore in December 2019.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.62 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.85 in December 2019.

Solar Ind shares closed at 1,189.05 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.89% returns over the last 6 months and -6.76% over the last 12 months.