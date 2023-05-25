English
    Softtech Engine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.28 crore, up 10.24% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Softtech Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.28 crore in March 2023 up 10.24% from Rs. 16.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2023 down 17.51% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2023 up 29.76% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2022.

    Softtech Engine EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2022.

    Softtech Engine shares closed at 152.00 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.95% returns over the last 6 months and 39.77% over the last 12 months.

    Softtech Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.2817.7516.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.2817.7516.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.193.192.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.804.533.57
    Depreciation2.812.602.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.784.426.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.703.012.71
    Other Income0.380.380.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.083.393.26
    Interest1.181.090.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.892.302.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.892.302.48
    Tax1.370.590.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.531.721.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.531.721.85
    Equity Share Capital10.1610.1610.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.411.591.82
    Diluted EPS1.361.531.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.411.591.82
    Diluted EPS1.361.531.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 11:11 pm