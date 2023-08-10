Softtech Engine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.81 crore, up 54.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.81 crore in June 2023 up 54.97% from Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2023 up 37.23% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2023 up 37.59% from Rs. 4.31 crore in June 2022.

Softtech Engine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2022.

Softtech Engine shares closed at 151.60 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.52% returns over the last 6 months and 31.77% over the last 12 months.