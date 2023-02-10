 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Softtech Engine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore, up 22.93% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Softtech Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore in December 2022 up 22.93% from Rs. 14.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2022 up 27.54% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2022 up 22.75% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2021.

Softtech Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.75 17.18 14.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.75 17.18 14.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.19 2.29 2.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.53 4.09 3.01
Depreciation 2.60 2.54 2.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.42 5.50 4.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.01 2.76 2.05
Other Income 0.38 0.49 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.39 3.26 2.49
Interest 1.09 0.93 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.30 2.33 1.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.30 2.33 1.76
Tax 0.59 0.59 0.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.72 1.74 1.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.72 1.74 1.35
Equity Share Capital 10.16 10.15 10.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.59 1.72 1.32
Diluted EPS 1.53 1.72 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.59 1.72 1.32
Diluted EPS 1.53 1.72 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited