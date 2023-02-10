Softtech Engine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore, up 22.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore in December 2022 up 22.93% from Rs. 14.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2022 up 27.54% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2022 up 22.75% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2021.