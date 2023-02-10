Softtech Engine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore, up 22.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore in December 2022 up 22.93% from Rs. 14.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2022 up 27.54% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2022 up 22.75% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2021.

Softtech Engine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021.

Softtech Engine shares closed at 173.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.06% returns over the last 6 months and 33.31% over the last 12 months.