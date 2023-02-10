English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Softtech Engine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore, up 22.93% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Softtech Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore in December 2022 up 22.93% from Rs. 14.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2022 up 27.54% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2022 up 22.75% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2021.

    Softtech Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.7517.1814.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.7517.1814.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.192.292.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.534.093.01
    Depreciation2.602.542.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.425.504.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.012.762.05
    Other Income0.380.490.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.393.262.49
    Interest1.090.930.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.302.331.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.302.331.76
    Tax0.590.590.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.721.741.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.721.741.35
    Equity Share Capital10.1610.1510.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.591.721.32
    Diluted EPS1.531.72--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.591.721.32
    Diluted EPS1.531.72--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited