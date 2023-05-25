English
    Softtech Engine Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.34 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Softtech Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.34 crore in March 2023 up 10.62% from Rs. 16.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 80.94% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2023 up 9.15% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2022.

    Softtech Engine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2022.

    Softtech Engine shares closed at 154.30 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.48% returns over the last 6 months and 30.98% over the last 12 months.

    Softtech Engineers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.3417.7516.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.3417.7516.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.193.192.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.184.603.70
    Depreciation2.812.602.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.884.576.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.282.802.46
    Other Income0.410.280.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.683.082.98
    Interest1.181.090.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.501.992.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.501.992.20
    Tax1.370.590.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.131.401.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.131.401.48
    Minority Interest0.180.020.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.311.421.62
    Equity Share Capital10.1610.1610.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.291.311.60
    Diluted EPS0.271.271.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.291.311.60
    Diluted EPS0.271.271.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Softtech Engine #Softtech Engineers
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:21 pm