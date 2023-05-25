Softtech Engine Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.34 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.34 crore in March 2023 up 10.62% from Rs. 16.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 80.94% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2023 up 9.15% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2022.

Softtech Engine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2022.

Softtech Engine shares closed at 154.30 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.48% returns over the last 6 months and 30.98% over the last 12 months.