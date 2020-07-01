Softsol India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore, up 10.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore in March 2020 up 10.61% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2020 up 22.77% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2019.

Softsol India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2019.

Softsol India shares closed at 37.60 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 46.88% returns over the last 6 months and 31.70% over the last 12 months.