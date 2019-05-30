Softsol India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.63 crore, up 376.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.63 crore in March 2019 up 376.55% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2019 up 26.13% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2019 up 29.82% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2018.

Softsol India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2018.

Softsol India shares closed at 33.95 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)