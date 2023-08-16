English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Softsol India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore, down 20.59% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Softsol India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore in June 2023 down 20.59% from Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2023 up 21.93% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2023 up 16.79% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022.

    Softsol India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2022.

    Softsol India shares closed at 232.50 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.78% returns over the last 6 months and 76.14% over the last 12 months.

    Softsol India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.547.328.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.547.328.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.594.224.92
    Depreciation0.430.410.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.142.610.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.380.072.03
    Other Income1.404.350.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.774.432.36
    Interest0.090.090.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.694.342.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.694.342.27
    Tax0.673.920.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.010.431.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.010.431.65
    Equity Share Capital15.1815.1817.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.360.290.98
    Diluted EPS1.360.290.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.360.290.98
    Diluted EPS1.360.290.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Softsol India
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!