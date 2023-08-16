Softsol India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore, down 20.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore in June 2023 down 20.59% from Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2023 up 21.93% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2023 up 16.79% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022.

Softsol India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2022.

Softsol India shares closed at 232.50 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.78% returns over the last 6 months and 76.14% over the last 12 months.