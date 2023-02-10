Softsol India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.48 crore, up 22.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.48 crore in December 2022 up 22.65% from Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 92.33% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 86.84% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.