    Softsol India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.48 crore, up 22.65% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Softsol India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.48 crore in December 2022 up 22.65% from Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 92.33% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 86.84% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.488.496.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.488.496.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.855.284.01
    Depreciation0.390.380.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.281.060.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.961.770.86
    Other Income1.491.190.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.452.961.09
    Interest0.090.09-0.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.362.871.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.362.871.12
    Tax0.590.660.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.772.200.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.772.200.92
    Equity Share Capital17.2417.2417.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.051.310.55
    Diluted EPS1.051.310.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.051.310.55
    Diluted EPS1.051.310.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
