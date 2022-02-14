Softsol India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.10 crore, up 46.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.10 crore in December 2021 up 46.31% from Rs. 4.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021 down 76.41% from Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021 down 69.72% from Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2020.

Softsol India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.32 in December 2020.

Softsol India shares closed at 171.25 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and 195.26% over the last 12 months.