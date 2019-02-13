Softsol India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, up 69.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore in December 2018 up 69.3% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2018 up 112.78% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2018 up 56.28% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2017.

Softsol India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2017.

Softsol India shares closed at 33.95 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)