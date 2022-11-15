Softsol India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.46 crore, up 20.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Softsol India are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.46 crore in September 2022 up 20.93% from Rs. 17.74 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2022 down 203.76% from Rs. 2.92 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 144.52% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021.
Softsol India shares closed at 134.45 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.42% returns over the last 6 months and -6.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|Softsol India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.46
|23.13
|17.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.46
|23.13
|17.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.66
|11.74
|9.09
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.38
|0.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.80
|7.44
|6.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.61
|3.57
|1.48
|Other Income
|-3.90
|-19.99
|2.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.29
|-16.41
|3.71
|Interest
|0.01
|0.35
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.29
|-16.76
|3.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.29
|-16.76
|3.41
|Tax
|0.73
|0.64
|0.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.03
|-17.40
|2.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.03
|-17.40
|2.92
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.03
|-17.40
|2.92
|Equity Share Capital
|17.24
|17.24
|17.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|-10.33
|1.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-10.33
|1.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|-10.33
|1.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-10.33
|1.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited