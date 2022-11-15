 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Softsol India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.46 crore, up 20.93% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Softsol India are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.46 crore in September 2022 up 20.93% from Rs. 17.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2022 down 203.76% from Rs. 2.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 144.52% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021.

Softsol India shares closed at 134.45 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.42% returns over the last 6 months and -6.31% over the last 12 months.

Softsol India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.46 23.13 17.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.46 23.13 17.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.66 11.74 9.09
Depreciation 0.38 0.38 0.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.80 7.44 6.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.61 3.57 1.48
Other Income -3.90 -19.99 2.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.29 -16.41 3.71
Interest 0.01 0.35 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.29 -16.76 3.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.29 -16.76 3.41
Tax 0.73 0.64 0.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.03 -17.40 2.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.03 -17.40 2.92
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.03 -17.40 2.92
Equity Share Capital 17.24 17.24 17.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.80 -10.33 1.73
Diluted EPS -1.80 -10.33 1.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.80 -10.33 1.73
Diluted EPS -1.80 -10.33 1.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Softsol India
first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am