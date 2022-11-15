Softsol India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.46 crore, up 20.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.46 crore in September 2022 up 20.93% from Rs. 17.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2022 down 203.76% from Rs. 2.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 144.52% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021.

Softsol India shares closed at 134.45 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.42% returns over the last 6 months and -6.31% over the last 12 months.