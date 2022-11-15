English
    Softsol India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.46 crore, up 20.93% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Softsol India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.46 crore in September 2022 up 20.93% from Rs. 17.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2022 down 203.76% from Rs. 2.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 144.52% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021.

    Softsol India shares closed at 134.45 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.42% returns over the last 6 months and -6.31% over the last 12 months.

    Softsol India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.4623.1317.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.4623.1317.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.6611.749.09
    Depreciation0.380.380.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.807.446.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.613.571.48
    Other Income-3.90-19.992.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.29-16.413.71
    Interest0.010.350.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.29-16.763.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.29-16.763.41
    Tax0.730.640.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.03-17.402.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.03-17.402.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.03-17.402.92
    Equity Share Capital17.2417.2417.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.80-10.331.73
    Diluted EPS-1.80-10.331.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.80-10.331.73
    Diluted EPS-1.80-10.331.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

