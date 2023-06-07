English
    Softsol India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.77 crore, down 17.25% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Softsol India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.77 crore in March 2023 down 17.25% from Rs. 22.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2023 up 266.35% from Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.30 crore in March 2023 up 409.89% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022.

    Softsol India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.87 in March 2022.

    Softsol India shares closed at 151.90 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.

    Softsol India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.7719.2422.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.7719.2422.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.5110.0012.13
    Depreciation0.670.390.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.697.458.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.091.391.21
    Other Income15.726.06-7.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.637.45-6.17
    Interest1.40-0.080.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.237.53-6.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.237.53-6.45
    Tax0.580.681.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.656.85-8.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.656.85-8.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.656.85-8.21
    Equity Share Capital15.1817.2417.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.254.07-4.87
    Diluted EPS9.254.07-4.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.254.07-4.87
    Diluted EPS9.254.07-4.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 7, 2023 11:00 am