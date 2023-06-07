Softsol India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.77 crore, down 17.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.77 crore in March 2023 down 17.25% from Rs. 22.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2023 up 266.35% from Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.30 crore in March 2023 up 409.89% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022.

Softsol India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.87 in March 2022.

Softsol India shares closed at 151.90 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.