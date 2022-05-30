Softsol India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.68 crore, up 79.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Softsol India are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.68 crore in March 2022 up 79.74% from Rs. 12.62 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2022 down 282% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022 down 189.15% from Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2021.
Softsol India shares closed at 163.95 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Softsol India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.68
|20.78
|12.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.68
|20.78
|12.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.13
|11.34
|7.60
|Depreciation
|0.91
|0.53
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.43
|7.83
|1.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.21
|1.08
|1.85
|Other Income
|-7.38
|6.97
|3.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.17
|8.05
|5.22
|Interest
|0.28
|0.21
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.45
|7.83
|5.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|3.63
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.45
|11.46
|5.05
|Tax
|1.75
|0.28
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.21
|11.18
|4.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.21
|11.18
|4.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.21
|11.18
|4.51
|Equity Share Capital
|17.24
|17.24
|17.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.87
|6.64
|2.68
|Diluted EPS
|-4.87
|14.76
|2.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.87
|6.64
|2.68
|Diluted EPS
|-4.87
|14.76
|2.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited