 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Softsol India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.68 crore, up 79.74% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Softsol India are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.68 crore in March 2022 up 79.74% from Rs. 12.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2022 down 282% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022 down 189.15% from Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2021.

Softsol India shares closed at 163.95 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Softsol India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.68 20.78 12.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.68 20.78 12.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.13 11.34 7.60
Depreciation 0.91 0.53 0.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.43 7.83 1.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.21 1.08 1.85
Other Income -7.38 6.97 3.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.17 8.05 5.22
Interest 0.28 0.21 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.45 7.83 5.05
Exceptional Items -- 3.63 --
P/L Before Tax -6.45 11.46 5.05
Tax 1.75 0.28 0.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.21 11.18 4.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.21 11.18 4.51
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -8.21 11.18 4.51
Equity Share Capital 17.24 17.24 17.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.87 6.64 2.68
Diluted EPS -4.87 14.76 2.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.87 6.64 2.68
Diluted EPS -4.87 14.76 2.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Softsol India
first published: May 30, 2022 07:17 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.