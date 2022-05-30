Softsol India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.68 crore, up 79.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.68 crore in March 2022 up 79.74% from Rs. 12.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2022 down 282% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022 down 189.15% from Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2021.

Softsol India shares closed at 163.95 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)