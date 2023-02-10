Softsol India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.24 crore, down 7.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.24 crore in December 2022 down 7.42% from Rs. 20.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2022 down 38.7% from Rs. 11.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.84 crore in December 2022 down 8.62% from Rs. 8.58 crore in December 2021.