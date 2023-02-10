 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Softsol India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.24 crore, down 7.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Softsol India are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.24 crore in December 2022 down 7.42% from Rs. 20.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2022 down 38.7% from Rs. 11.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.84 crore in December 2022 down 8.62% from Rs. 8.58 crore in December 2021.

Softsol India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.24 21.46 20.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.24 21.46 20.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.00 11.66 11.34
Depreciation 0.39 0.38 0.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.45 7.80 7.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.39 1.61 1.08
Other Income 6.06 -3.90 6.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.45 -2.29 8.05
Interest -0.08 0.01 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.53 -2.29 7.83
Exceptional Items -- -- 3.63
P/L Before Tax 7.53 -2.29 11.46
Tax 0.68 0.73 0.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.85 -3.03 11.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.85 -3.03 11.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.85 -3.03 11.18
Equity Share Capital 17.24 17.24 17.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.07 -1.80 6.64
Diluted EPS 4.07 -1.80 14.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.07 -1.80 6.64
Diluted EPS 4.07 -1.80 14.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited