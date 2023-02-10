Softsol India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.24 crore, down 7.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.24 crore in December 2022 down 7.42% from Rs. 20.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2022 down 38.7% from Rs. 11.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.84 crore in December 2022 down 8.62% from Rs. 8.58 crore in December 2021.

Softsol India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.64 in December 2021.

Softsol India shares closed at 139.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.51% returns over the last 6 months and -25.11% over the last 12 months.