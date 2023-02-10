English
    Softsol India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.24 crore, down 7.42% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Softsol India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.24 crore in December 2022 down 7.42% from Rs. 20.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2022 down 38.7% from Rs. 11.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.84 crore in December 2022 down 8.62% from Rs. 8.58 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.2421.4620.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.2421.4620.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.0011.6611.34
    Depreciation0.390.380.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.457.807.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.391.611.08
    Other Income6.06-3.906.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.45-2.298.05
    Interest-0.080.010.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.53-2.297.83
    Exceptional Items----3.63
    P/L Before Tax7.53-2.2911.46
    Tax0.680.730.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.85-3.0311.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.85-3.0311.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.85-3.0311.18
    Equity Share Capital17.2417.2417.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.07-1.806.64
    Diluted EPS4.07-1.8014.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.07-1.806.64
    Diluted EPS4.07-1.8014.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited