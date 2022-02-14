Softsol India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.78 crore, up 130.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.78 crore in December 2021 up 130.99% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.18 crore in December 2021 up 125.56% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.58 crore in December 2021 up 37.94% from Rs. 6.22 crore in December 2020.

Softsol India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.94 in December 2020.

Softsol India shares closed at 171.25 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and 195.26% over the last 12 months.